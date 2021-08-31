Menu
2006 Kia Rio

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,395

+ tax & licensing
$1,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

2006 Kia Rio

2006 Kia Rio

AUTOMATIC GARANTIE 1 ANS

2006 Kia Rio

AUTOMATIC GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,395

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7727173
  • Stock #: 0520
  • VIN: KNADE123966120740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2006 Kia Rio in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
abs_brakes
cruise_control
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
daytime_running_lightsmp3
power_steeringsatellite_radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

