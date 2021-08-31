Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Infiniti G35X

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

Contact Seller
2007 Infiniti G35X

2007 Infiniti G35X

G35x

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Infiniti G35X

G35x

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

  1. 7772661
  2. 7772661
  3. 7772661
  4. 7772661
  5. 7772661
  6. 7772661
  7. 7772661
  8. 7772661
  9. 7772661
  10. 7772661
  11. 7772661
  12. 7772661
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7772661
  • Stock #: 123
  • VIN: JNKBV61F57M806482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 123
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2007 Infiniti G35X in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
abs_brakes
adaptive_cruise_control
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_door_locks
power_steering
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
alloy_wheels
aux_audio_input
power_seats
power_windowstilt_steering_wheel
fog_lightsleather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Internet

2007 Infiniti G35X G...
 200,000 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 217,000 KM
$2,895 + tax & lic
2005 Kia Rio BAS KM ...
 151,000 KM
$1,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Internet

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Call Dealer

514-889-XXXX

(click to show)

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory