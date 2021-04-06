Menu
2008 Chrysler 300

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

LIMITED GARANTIE 1 ANS

LIMITED GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6962237
  • Stock #: 0223
  • VIN: 2C3KA53G58H262927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0223
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2008 Chrysler 300 in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
power_door_locks
power_steering
satellite_radio
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
power_windowsremote_start
aux_audio_input
power_seats
heated_seatskeyless_entry
power_liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

514-623-3048
