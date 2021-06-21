Menu
2008 Hyundai Accent

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,895

+ tax & licensing
$1,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

AUTOMATIC GARANTIE 1 ANS

AUTOMATIC GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

184,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7557685
  • Stock #: 0442
  • VIN: KMHCN35C98U059082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0442
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2008 Hyundai Accent in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
abs_brakes
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
aux_audio_input
daytime_running_lightsmp3
tow_package
power_steeringsatellite_radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

