2008 Nissan Frontier

208,000 KM

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

2008 Nissan Frontier

2008 Nissan Frontier

4X4 NISMO GARANTIE 1 ANS

2008 Nissan Frontier

4X4 NISMO GARANTIE 1 ANS

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

208,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7333196
  • Stock #: 0338
  • VIN: 1N6AD06W48C402888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0338
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2008 Nissan Frontier in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
power_door_locks
power_steering
satellite_radio
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
running_boards
aux_audio_input
power_seats
tow_package
power_windowsroof_rack
heated_seatshill_start_assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

