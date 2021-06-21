Menu
2008 Pontiac Wave

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,695

+ tax & licensing
$1,695

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,695

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7453937
  • Stock #: 0398
  • VIN: KL2TD55608B200696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2008 Pontiac Wave in great condition

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-XXXX

514-889-2099

514-623-3048
