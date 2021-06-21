Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,495

+ tax & licensing
$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7557694
  • Stock #: 0462
  • VIN: KMHDU45D29U820655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
power_door_locks
power_steering
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
power_windowssatellite_radio
daytime_running_lights
aux_audio_input
power_seats
power_liftgate
tow_package
heated_seatshill_start_assist

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

