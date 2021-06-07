Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

229,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,195

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,195

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW N GO GARANTIE 1 ANS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW N GO GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

  1. 7232663
  2. 7232663
  3. 7232663
  4. 7232663
  5. 7232663
  6. 7232663
  7. 7232663
  8. 7232663
  9. 7232663
  10. 7232663
  11. 7232663
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,195

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7232663
  • Stock #: 0320
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE8AR497699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0320
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_door_locks
power_steering
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
third_row_seat
aux_audio_input
power_seats
power_liftgate
tow_package
keyless_entry
power_windowsroof_rack
fog_lightshill_start_assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Internet

2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 220,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Equin...
 180,000 KM
$1,695 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 199,000 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Internet

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Call Dealer

514-889-XXXX

(click to show)

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory