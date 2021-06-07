Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

244,000 KM

$1,895

+ tax & licensing
$1,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

Sport GT GARANTIE 1 ANS

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT GARANTIE 1 ANS

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT GARANTIE 1 ANS

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,895

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7283747
  • Stock #: 0340
  • VIN: JM1BL1H56A1224035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2010 Mazda 3 Sport in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
heated_seats
heated_steering_wheelkeyless_entry
power_door_locks
power_steering
power_windowsrear_spoiler
satellite_radio
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
ventilated_seats
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
aux_audio_input
power_seats
power_liftgate
tow_package

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

