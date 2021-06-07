Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

2011 Dodge Journey

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

97,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7271810
  • Stock #: 0339
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB0BT529970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2011 Dodge Journey in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_door_locks
power_steering
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
power_windowsremote_start
aux_audio_input
power_seats
tow_package
daytime_running_lightskeyless_start

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-623-3048
