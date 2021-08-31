Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Fiesta

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,795

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

LTD BAS KM GARANTIE 1ANS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fiesta

LTD BAS KM GARANTIE 1ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

  1. 7756539
  2. 7756539
  3. 7756539
  4. 7756539
  5. 7756539
  6. 7756539
  7. 7756539
  8. 7756539
  9. 7756539
  10. 7756539
  11. 7756539
  12. 7756539
  13. 7756539
  14. 7756539
  15. 7756539
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,795

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7756539
  • Stock #: 531
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ8BM227219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 531
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2011 Ford Fiesta in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
LEATHER
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
keyless_start
power_door_locks
power_steering
satellite_radio
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
panorama_roof
power_windowsremote_start
aux_audio_input
power_seats
heated_seatskeyless_entry
power_liftgate
blind_spot_alert
moon_roof
tow_package
lane_keep_assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Internet

2003 Honda Accord FU...
 304,000 KM
$1,195 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge LIMIT...
 221,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2013 Smart fortwo co...
 78,000 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Internet

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Call Dealer

514-889-XXXX

(click to show)

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory