Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Transit Connect

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Transit Connect

2011 Ford Transit Connect

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Transit Connect

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

  1. 7423691
  2. 7423691
  3. 7423691
  4. 7423691
  5. 7423691
  6. 7423691
  7. 7423691
  8. 7423691
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7423691
  • Stock #: 0347
  • VIN: NM0LS7DN2BT064044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2011 Ford Transit Connect in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
power_door_locks
power_steering
remote_start
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
running_boards
aux_audio_input
power_windowsprivacy_glass
roof_rack
power_seats
power_liftgate
tow_package
heated_seatshill_start_assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Internet

2011 Ford Transit Co...
 219,000 KM
$4,795 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa BA...
 112,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 139,000 KM
$3,895 + tax & lic

Email Auto Internet

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Call Dealer

514-889-XXXX

(click to show)

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory