Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Patriot

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Patriot

2011 Jeep Patriot

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Patriot

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

  1. 7243763
  2. 7243763
  3. 7243763
  4. 7243763
  5. 7243763
  6. 7243763
  7. 7243763
  8. 7243763
  9. 7243763
  10. 7243763
  11. 7243763
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7243763
  • Stock #: 0335
  • VIN: 1J4NT2GB3BD221632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0335
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2011 Jeep Patriot in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
power_door_locks
power_steering
satellite_radio
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
ventilated_seats
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
power_windowsremote_start
aux_audio_input
power_seats
heated_seatskeyless_entry
power_liftgate
tow_package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Internet

2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 220,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Equin...
 180,000 KM
$1,695 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 199,000 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Internet

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Call Dealer

514-889-XXXX

(click to show)

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory