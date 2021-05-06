Menu
2011 Kia Optima

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,295

+ tax & licensing
$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

2011 Kia Optima

2011 Kia Optima

CUIR BASKM GARANTIE 1ANS

2011 Kia Optima

CUIR BASKM GARANTIE 1ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7059782
  Stock #: 0259
  VIN: KNAGN4A72B5232296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2011 Kia Optima in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
LEATHER
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
heated_seats
keyless_start
power_door_locks
power_steering
power_windowsrear_spoiler
remote_start
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
ventilated_seats
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
heated_steering_wheelhid_headlights
panorama_roof
power_seats
power_liftgate
blind_spot_alert
moon_roof
tow_package
backup_camera
keyless_entry
hill_start_assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
