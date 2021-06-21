Menu
2012 Fiat 500

120,000 KM

$3,495

$3,495

CONVERTIBLE GARANTIE 1 AN

CONVERTIBLE GARANTIE 1 AN

Location

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,495

120,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 3C3CFFER1CT323846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 0385
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2012 Fiat 500 in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
LEATHER
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_door_locks
power_steering
power_windowsrear_spoiler
satellite_radio
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
panorama_roof
aux_audio_input
power_seats
heated_seatskeyless_entry
power_liftgate
moon_roof
tow_package

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

