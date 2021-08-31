Menu
2012 Ford Escape

144,000 KM

$4,595

+ tax & licensing
$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

2012 Ford Escape

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7727179
  • Stock #: 0524
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D72CKA31294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2012 Ford Escape in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
keyless_start
power_door_locks
power_steering
satellite_radio
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
panorama_roof
power_windowsremote_start
running_boards
aux_audio_input
roof_rack
power_seats
power_liftgate
moon_roof
tow_package
heated_seatshill_start_assist

