$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

Integrite Automobiles

514-642-7929

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

Décapotable 2 portes V6 de première qual

2012 Ford Mustang

Décapotable 2 portes V6 de première qual

Location

Integrite Automobiles

3425 32e avenue, Pointe-Aux-Trembles, QC H1A 3R6

514-642-7929

$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,502KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5181434
  VIN: 1ZVBP8EM3C5254627
Exterior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
Financement disponible
1 , 2 et 3 ieme chance aux credit
Intégrité Automobiles Inc.
3425, 32 ieme avenue , Pointe-Aux-Trembles, QC H1A 3R6
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Décapotable
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Integrite Automobiles

Integrite Automobiles

3425 32e avenue, Pointe-Aux-Trembles, QC H1A 3R6

514-642-7929

