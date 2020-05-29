2012 Ford Mustang

Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette

Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Direction assistée

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Miroirs électriques

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Télédéverrouillage

Décapotable

Banquette arrière divisée

