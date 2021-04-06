Menu
2012 Honda Civic

229,000 KM

Details

$2,995

$2,995 + tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

2012 Honda Civic

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6897255
  • Stock #: 0192
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E22CH036414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2012 Honda Civic in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
abs_brakes
power_steering
stability_control
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
power_windowssatellite_radio
aux_audio_input
power_liftgate
tow_package
cruise_controlmp3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

514-623-3048
