2012 Nissan Rogue

209,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Internet

514-889-2099

AWD GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

209,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6872496
  • Stock #: 0189
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV3CW358961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0189
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2012 Nissan Rogue in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
power_door_locks
power_steering
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
power_windowssatellite_radio
daytime_running_lights
power_liftgate
blind_spot_alert
backup_camera
heated_seatsmp3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-XXXX

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
