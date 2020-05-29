2013 Ford Fiesta

+ taxes & licensing
514-642-7929
3425 32e avenue, Pointe-Aux-Trembles, QC H1A 3R6
514-642-7929
+ taxes & licensing
http://www.integriteautos.com/occasion/Ford-Fiesta-2013-id7769959.html
Ford FIESTA Titanium FULL AUTO WOW!! 2013
TRES BEAU FORD FIESTA MILLAGE!!! 95$ CASH Balance Facile!! Superbe condition WOW!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3425 32e avenue, Pointe-Aux-Trembles, QC H1A 3R6