2014 Hyundai Tucson

119,000 KM

$5,895

$5,895 + tax & licensing
Auto Internet

514-889-2099

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7497807
  • Stock #: 0418
  • VIN: KM8JT3AF4EU813398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
power_door_locks
power_steering
power_windowsrear_spoiler
satellite_radio
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
aux_audio_input
roof_rack
power_seats
power_liftgate
tow_package
keyless_entry
heated_seatshill_start_assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-XXXX

514-889-2099

514-623-3048
