Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Tucson

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED AWD GARANTIE 1 AN

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED AWD GARANTIE 1 AN

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

  1. 7207976
  2. 7207976
  3. 7207976
  4. 7207976
  5. 7207976
  6. 7207976
  7. 7207976
  8. 7207976
  9. 7207976
  10. 7207976
  11. 7207976
  12. 7207976
  13. 7207976
  14. 7207976
  15. 7207976
  16. 7207976
  17. 7207976
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,395

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7207976
  • Stock #: 000126
  • VIN: KM8JUCAG9FU066839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 000126
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
Navigation
MP3
LEATHER
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
fog_lights
heated_seats
keyless_start
park_assist
power_door_locks
power_steering
power_windowsrear_spoiler
remote_start
satellite_radio
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
ventilated_seats
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
panorama_roof
running_boards
aux_audio_input
roof_rack
power_seats
power_liftgate
blind_spot_alert
heated_steering_wheelhill_start_assist
moon_roof
tow_package
backup_camera
keyless_entry
led_headlights
surround_view_camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Internet

2013 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 58,000 KM
$4,895 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Altima S...
 216,000 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 FU...
 245,000 KM
$2,295 + tax & lic

Email Auto Internet

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Call Dealer

514-889-XXXX

(click to show)

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory