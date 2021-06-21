Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

165,000 KM

$4,895

+ tax & licensing
$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

165,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7512489
  • Stock #: 0430
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7FL649697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_door_locks
power_steering
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
aux_audio_input
power_seats
power_liftgate
power_windowsstability_control
daytime_running_lightskeyless_entry
tow_package

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

514-623-3048
