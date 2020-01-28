https://www.autojeanvezina.com/occasion/Buick-Allure-2007-id7674030.html



Buick Allure CXL 2007



BUICK ALLURE CXL 2007 ** BERLINE 4 PORTES ** AUTOMATIQUE ** Seulement 139 200 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** TRÈS BIEN ÉQUIPÉ ** TOIT OUVRANT - SIÈGES en CUIR - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES - CLIMATISEUR 2 ZONES - GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE ** INSPECTÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BIEN CHAUSSÉ ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Miroirs chauffants

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Démarreur à distance

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Sièges électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Lampes de lecture arrière

Régulateur de température

Servo-direction

Sièges chauffants

Portes électriques

