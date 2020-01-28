Menu
2007 Buick Allure

CXL

2007 Buick Allure

CXL

Location

Automobiles Jean Vezina

1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5

418-316-5620

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4535622
  • Stock #: 20-033
  • VIN: 2G4WJ582171215049
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Buick Allure CXL 2007

BUICK ALLURE CXL 2007 ** BERLINE 4 PORTES ** AUTOMATIQUE ** Seulement 139 200 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** TRÈS BIEN ÉQUIPÉ ** TOIT OUVRANT - SIÈGES en CUIR - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES - CLIMATISEUR 2 ZONES - GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE ** INSPECTÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BIEN CHAUSSÉ ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automobiles Jean Vezina

Automobiles Jean Vezina

1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5

