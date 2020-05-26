Menu
Account
Sign In
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dany Auto Mecanik

1-844-425-4095

Contact Seller
2007 Jeep Compass

2007 Jeep Compass

4 RM, 4 portes, Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Jeep Compass

4 RM, 4 portes, Sport

Location

Dany Auto Mecanik

872, Philippe Paradis, Quebec, QC G1N 4E4

1-844-425-4095

  1. 5026542
  2. 5026542
  3. 5026542
  4. 5026542
  5. 5026542
  6. 5026542
  7. 5026542
  8. 5026542
  9. 5026542
Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,526KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5026542
  • Stock #: 200527 100
  • VIN: 1J8FF47W37D419322
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.danyautomecanik.com/occasion/Jeep-Compass-2007-id7763888.html

Jeep Compass sport 2007.4X4.automatique.air climatisé.sièges chauffant.vitre électrique.miroirs électrique.régulateur de vitesse.pour plus d'infos 418-254-4834.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dany Auto Mecanik

2010 Ford Flex 4 por...
 394,031 KM
$2,795 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla ...
 117,687 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte Hayon...
 169,378 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Dany Auto Mecanik

Dany Auto Mecanik

872, Philippe Paradis, Quebec, QC G1N 4E4

Call Dealer

1-844-425-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-425-4095

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory