2008 Mazda Tribute

Traction avant, 4 cyl. en ligne, boîte m

2008 Mazda Tribute

Traction avant, 4 cyl. en ligne, boîte m

Location

Dany Auto Mecanik

872, Philippe Paradis, Quebec, QC G1N 4E4

1-844-425-4095

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,205KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4896642
  • Stock #: 200423 145
  • VIN: 4F2CZ02Z28KM25377
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.danyautomecanik.com/occasion/Mazda-Tribute-2008-id7739680.html

Mazda Tribute GX 2008.traction avant.manuelle.4 portes.air climatisé.vitre électrique.miroirs électrique.freins neuf a l'avant.pour plus d'infos 418-254-4834.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dany Auto Mecanik

Dany Auto Mecanik

872, Philippe Paradis, Quebec, QC G1N 4E4

