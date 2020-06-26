Menu
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dany Auto Mecanik

418-681-4834

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Accent

Hayon 3 portes, boîte automatique, L

Watch This Vehicle

Hayon 3 portes, boîte automatique, L

Location

872, Philippe Paradis, Quebec, QC G1N 4E4

418-681-4834

  • 161,165KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5287091
  • Stock #: 200709 161
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC9AU172752
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
https://www.danyautomecanik.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2010-id7816874.html

Hyundai Accent 2010.automatique.2 portes a hayon.équipement de base.pas d'air climatisé.POUR PLUS D'INFOS 418-254-4834.
Additional Features
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

