2010 Subaru Impreza

Hatchback 2.5i Sport

2010 Subaru Impreza

Hatchback 2.5i Sport

Location

Automobiles Jean Vezina

1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5

418-316-5620

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,200KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4535616
  Stock #: 20-032
  VIN: JF1GH6C65AG816257
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Subaru Impreza Hatchback 2.5i Sport 2010

SUBARU IMPREZA 2.5i SPORT 2010 ** HATCHBACK 5 PORTES ** MANUELLE 5 Vitesses ** Seulement 143 200 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ** TOIT OUVRANT - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - AIR CLIMATISÉ - GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE - RÉGULATEUR de VITESSE ** INSPECTÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BIEN CHAUSSÉ ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE + 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l'AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l'AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** VISITEZ NOTRE SITE INTERNET: www.autojeanvezina.com **
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Portes électriques

Automobiles Jean Vezina

Automobiles Jean Vezina

1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5

