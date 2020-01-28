https://www.autojeanvezina.com/occasion/Subaru-Impreza-2010-id7674815.html



Subaru Impreza Hatchback 2.5i Sport 2010



SUBARU IMPREZA 2.5i SPORT 2010 ** HATCHBACK 5 PORTES ** MANUELLE 5 Vitesses ** Seulement 143 200 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ** TOIT OUVRANT - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - AIR CLIMATISÉ - GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE - RÉGULATEUR de VITESSE ** INSPECTÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BIEN CHAUSSÉ ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE + 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l'AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l'AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** VISITEZ NOTRE SITE INTERNET: www.autojeanvezina.com **

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Toit ouvrant

Aileron

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Miroirs chauffants

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Essuie-glace arrière

Lampes de lecture arrière

Servo-direction

Sièges chauffants

Jantes en Aluminium

Portes électriques

