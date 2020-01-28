1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5
418-316-5620
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autojeanvezina.com/occasion/Subaru-Impreza-2010-id7674815.html
Subaru Impreza Hatchback 2.5i Sport 2010
SUBARU IMPREZA 2.5i SPORT 2010 ** HATCHBACK 5 PORTES ** MANUELLE 5 Vitesses ** Seulement 143 200 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ** TOIT OUVRANT - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - AIR CLIMATISÉ - GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE - RÉGULATEUR de VITESSE ** INSPECTÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BIEN CHAUSSÉ ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE + 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l'AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l'AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** VISITEZ NOTRE SITE INTERNET: www.autojeanvezina.com **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5