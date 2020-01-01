https://www.autojeanvezina.com/occasion/Toyota-RAV4-2010-id7654687.html



Toyota RAV4 V6 4WD 2010



TOYOTA RAV4 V6 4WD 2010 ** 5 PORTES ** AUTOMATIQUE ** 188 600 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ** INSPECTÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE + 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Aileron

Radio AM/FM

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Miroirs chauffants

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Essuie-glace arrière

Lampes de lecture arrière

Servo-direction

Portes électriques

Vitres teintées

