2010 Toyota RAV4

V6 4WD

2010 Toyota RAV4

V6 4WD

Automobiles Jean Vezina

1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5

418-316-5620

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 188,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4519209
  • Stock #: 19-400
  • VIN: 2T3BK4DVXAW026084
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Toyota RAV4 V6 4WD 2010

TOYOTA RAV4 V6 4WD 2010 ** 5 PORTES ** AUTOMATIQUE ** 188 600 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ** INSPECTÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE + 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automobiles Jean Vezina

Automobiles Jean Vezina

1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5

