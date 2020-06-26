Menu
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dany Auto Mecanik

418-681-4834

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Hayon 4 portes Sport, boîte automatique,

Location

872, Philippe Paradis, Quebec, QC G1N 4E4

  • 149,461KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5287094
  • Stock #: 200709 149
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF6B1439756
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Mazda 3 GX 2011.automatique.4 portes a hayon.air climatisé.vitre électrique.miroirs électrique.très propre et va très bien.possibilité de financement et de garantie.POUR PLUS D'INFOS 418-254-4834.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses
  • Banquette arrière divisée

