1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5
418-316-5620
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autojeanvezina.com/occasion/Subaru-Outback-2011-id7670797.html
Subaru Outback 2.5i Sport 2011
SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5i SPORT AWD 2011 ** FAMILIALE 5 PORTES ** MANUELLE 6 Vitesses ** Seulement 150 500 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ** TOIT OUVRANT - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - SIÈGE CONDUCTEUR à RÉGLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE ** INSPECTÉ - TIMING BELT À DÉJÀ ÉTÉ REMPLACÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BIEN CHAUSSÉ ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE+ 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5