https://www.autojeanvezina.com/occasion/Subaru-Outback-2011-id7670797.html



Subaru Outback 2.5i Sport 2011



SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5i SPORT AWD 2011 ** FAMILIALE 5 PORTES ** MANUELLE 6 Vitesses ** Seulement 150 500 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ** TOIT OUVRANT - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - SIÈGE CONDUCTEUR à RÉGLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE ** INSPECTÉ - TIMING BELT À DÉJÀ ÉTÉ REMPLACÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BIEN CHAUSSÉ ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE+ 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Sièges tissu

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Sièges électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Essuie-glace arrière

Lampes de lecture arrière

Servo-direction

Sièges chauffants

Jantes en Aluminium

Portes électriques

Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.