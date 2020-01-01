Menu
2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i Sport

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i Sport

Automobiles Jean Vezina

1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5

418-316-5620

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4519227
  • Stock #: 20-011
  • VIN: 4S4BRGGC9B1394923
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Subaru Outback 2.5i Sport 2011

SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5i SPORT AWD 2011 ** FAMILIALE 5 PORTES ** MANUELLE 6 Vitesses ** Seulement 150 500 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ** TOIT OUVRANT - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - SIÈGE CONDUCTEUR à RÉGLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE ** INSPECTÉ - TIMING BELT À DÉJÀ ÉTÉ REMPLACÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BIEN CHAUSSÉ ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE+ 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

