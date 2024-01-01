Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *RADIO AVEC LECTEUR CD *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *CLIMATISATION *GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT</p> <p> À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2013-id11263863.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2013-id11263863.html</a>

2013 Hyundai Accent

98,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,117

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS *A/C *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFFANT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS *A/C *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFFANT

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

  1. 11694988
  2. 11694988
  3. 11694988
  4. 11694988
  5. 11694988
  6. 11694988
  7. 11694988
Contact Seller

$11,117

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,500KM
VIN KMHCU5AE6DU070380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S3164C
  • Mileage 98,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *RADIO AVEC LECTEUR CD *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *CLIMATISATION *GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2013-id11263863.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Mini
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
Tres Propre
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair

Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS *A/C *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFFANT for sale in Québec, QC
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS *A/C *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *SIEGE CHAUFFANT 98,500 KM $11,117 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE *AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BIZONE *SIEGE CHAUFFANT for sale in Québec, QC
2021 GMC Terrain SLE *AWD *CRUISE *CAMERA *BIZONE *SIEGE CHAUFFANT 125,250 KM $24,527 + tax & lic
Used 2020 MINI Cooper Countryman COOPER ALL4 *TOIT *CUIR *CAMERA *BOUTON POUSSOIR for sale in Québec, QC
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman COOPER ALL4 *TOIT *CUIR *CAMERA *BOUTON POUSSOIR 75,500 KM $26,617 + tax & lic

Email Kia Val-Bélair

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

Call Dealer

1-581-705-XXXX

(click to show)

1-581-705-9117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,117

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Accent