https://www.autojeanvezina.com/occasion/GMC-Terrain-2014-id7670796.html



GMC Terrain SLE-1 2014



GMC TERRAIN SLE-1 2014 ** TRACTION AVANT ** 4 CYLINDRES ** AUTOMATIQUE ** 176 100 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ** INSPECTÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BIEN CHAUSSÉ ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE + 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Miroirs chauffants

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Caméra de recul

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Essuie-glace arrière

Lampes de lecture arrière

Servo-direction

Jantes en Aluminium

Portes électriques

Vitres teintées

