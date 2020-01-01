Menu
2014 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

Automobiles Jean Vezina

1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5

418-316-5620

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4519218
  Stock #: 20-020
  VIN: 2GKALMEK6E6141994
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
GMC Terrain SLE-1 2014

GMC TERRAIN SLE-1 2014 ** TRACTION AVANT ** 4 CYLINDRES ** AUTOMATIQUE ** 176 100 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ ** INSPECTÉ ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BIEN CHAUSSÉ ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE + 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

