2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION Trendline + Banc & Miroir Chauffant

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION Trendline + Banc & Miroir Chauffant

Laval Volkswagen

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6

418-687-4451

$12,195

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,352KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4704258
  • Stock #: 92168A
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX4EW596149
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION Trendline + Banc & Miroir Chauffant 2014

Tiguan Trendline 4Motion, CarFax Sans Accident, Bluetooth, Mag, A/C Inspecté selon les plus hauts standards de Laval Volkswagen, le plus gros inventaire de VW d'occasion certifiés à Québec. *Le prix affiché inclus un rabais de 500$ avec financement. Les taxes et frais de préparation esthétique (295$) non inclus. Financement 1ere - 2e chance & garanties disponibles. Pour un essai routier ou pour obtenir plus de détails. WWW.LAVALVW.COM / 1-866-687-4451 / VENTE@LAVALVW.COM
Powertrain
  • Turbo
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

