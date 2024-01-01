Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> A/C**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Chrysler-300-2015-id11589578.html>https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Chrysler-300-2015-id11589578.html</a>

2015 Chrysler 300

74,968 KM

Details Description Features

$16,089

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler 300

TOURING * V6* AWD* GPS* TOIT PANO* BIZONE* CUIR*

Watch This Vehicle
11960955

2015 Chrysler 300

TOURING * V6* AWD* GPS* TOIT PANO* BIZONE* CUIR*

Location

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

  1. 11960955
  2. 11960955
  3. 11960955
  4. 11960955
  5. 11960955
  6. 11960955
  7. 11960955
  8. 11960955
  9. 11960955
  10. 11960955
  11. 11960955
  12. 11960955
  13. 11960955
  14. 11960955
  15. 11960955
  16. 11960955
Contact Seller

$16,089

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,968KM
VIN 2C3CCARG1FH873033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S6373C
  • Mileage 74,968 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Chrysler-300-2015-id11589578.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Commandes audio au volant
Mini
Phares automatiques
Vitres électriques
Caméra de recul
Clé intelligente
Miroirs électriques
Sièges chauffants
LEXUS
Sièges en cuir
Toyota
Buick
Système de navigation
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
Climatisation à deux zones
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
Val-Bélair
ÉCRAN TACTILE
BOUTON POUSSOIR
la force KIA QUEBEC vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
Cap-Rouge.Acura
SIEGE DU CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATION CPERRON@FORCEKIA.COM**
**TRES PROPRE**MAGS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Québec

Used 2020 Kia Sedona LX * 8 PASSAGERS* CARPLAY* SIEGE ELECTRIQUE* for sale in Québec, QC
2020 Kia Sedona LX * 8 PASSAGERS* CARPLAY* SIEGE ELECTRIQUE* 88,500 KM $25,114 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia NIRO EX * BIZONE* BOUTON POUSSOIR* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* for sale in Québec, QC
2019 Kia NIRO EX * BIZONE* BOUTON POUSSOIR* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* 36,503 KM $22,114 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT4 SPORT AWD *TURBO *CUIR *TOIT *CAMÉRA *CARPLAY for sale in Québec, QC
2021 Cadillac XT4 SPORT AWD *TURBO *CUIR *TOIT *CAMÉRA *CARPLAY 63,095 KM $32,614 + tax & lic

Email Kia Québec

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

Call Dealer

1-844-579-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-579-0149

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,089

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 300