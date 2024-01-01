$16,089+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 300
TOURING * V6* AWD* GPS* TOIT PANO* BIZONE* CUIR*
2015 Chrysler 300
TOURING * V6* AWD* GPS* TOIT PANO* BIZONE* CUIR*
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
$16,089
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,968KM
VIN 2C3CCARG1FH873033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S6373C
- Mileage 74,968 KM
Vehicle Description
A/C**POSSIBILITE DE PROLONGER LA GARANTIE La force KIA QUEBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Chrysler-300-2015-id11589578.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
Climatisation à deux zones
ÉCRAN TACTILE
BOUTON POUSSOIR
SIEGE DU CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATION CPERRON@FORCEKIA.COM**
**TRES PROPRE**MAGS
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-XXXX(click to show)
$16,089
+ taxes & licensing
Kia Québec
1-844-579-0149
2015 Chrysler 300