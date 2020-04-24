Menu
2016 BMW M3

Ultimate package + Mperformance Titanium Exhaust

2016 BMW M3

Ultimate package + Mperformance Titanium Exhaust

Location

Laval Volkswagen

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6

418-687-4451

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,480KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4920774
  • Stock #: G1515L
  • VIN: WBS8M9C54G5D31515
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Individual color Laguna Seca, Ultimate pack, Carbon roof & interior low millage. Inspecté selon les plus hauts standards de Laval Volkswagen, le plus gros inventaire de VW d'occasion certifiés à Québec. *Le prix affiché inclus un rabais de 500$ avec financement. Les taxes et frais de préparation esthétique (295$) non inclus. Financement 1ere - 2e chance & garanties disponibles. Pour un essai routier ou pour obtenir plus de détails. WWW.LAVALVW.COM / 1-866-687-4451 / VENTE@LAVALVW.COM - M4 - E63 - S4 - 335 - Mpackage - M5
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Siège mémoire
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

