$21,127+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
SE *AWD *GPS *CUIR *TOIT *CAMERA *ANGLE MORT
2016 Toyota RAV4
SE *AWD *GPS *CUIR *TOIT *CAMERA *ANGLE MORT
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-844-278-8752
$21,127
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R3985A
- Mileage 132,383 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE *** *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *TOIT OUVRANT ÉLECTRIQUE *SIEGE EN CUIR NOIR *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Toyota-RAV4-2016-id10831116.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair
Email Kia Val-Bélair
Kia Val-Bélair
Call Dealer
1-844-278-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-278-8752