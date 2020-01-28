2016 Volkswagen Golf...

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Golf-c7684846.html



Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon Manuelle Comfortline 1.8 TSI + Toit + Blutooth 2016



Golf Sportwagon Comfortline 2016 Retour de Location, CarFax sans Accident, Banc & Miroir Chauffant, Inspecté selon les plus hauts standards de Laval Volkswagen, le plus gros inventaire de VW d'occasion certifiés à Québec. *Le prix affiché inclus un rabais de 500$ avec financement. Les taxes et frais de préparation esthétique (295$) non inclus. Financement 1ere - 2e chance & garanties disponibles. Pour un essai routier ou pour obtenir plus de détails. WWW.LAVALVW.COM / 1-866-687-4451 / VENTE@LAVALVW.COM

Powertrain Turbo

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Aileron

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Caméra de recul

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Sièges électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Servo-direction

Sièges chauffants

Toit panoramique

Portes électriques

