Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Manuelle Comfortline 1.8 TSI + Toit + Blutooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Manuelle Comfortline 1.8 TSI + Toit + Blutooth

Location

Laval Volkswagen

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6

418-687-4451

  1. 4593222
  2. 4593222
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,324KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4593222
  • Stock #: G5681V
  • VIN: 3VWA17AU4GM515681
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Golf-c7684846.html

Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon Manuelle Comfortline 1.8 TSI + Toit + Blutooth 2016

Golf Sportwagon Comfortline 2016 Retour de Location, CarFax sans Accident, Banc & Miroir Chauffant, Inspecté selon les plus hauts standards de Laval Volkswagen, le plus gros inventaire de VW d'occasion certifiés à Québec. *Le prix affiché inclus un rabais de 500$ avec financement. Les taxes et frais de préparation esthétique (295$) non inclus. Financement 1ere - 2e chance & garanties disponibles. Pour un essai routier ou pour obtenir plus de détails. WWW.LAVALVW.COM / 1-866-687-4451 / VENTE@LAVALVW.COM
Powertrain
  • Turbo
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laval Volkswagen

2009 Volkswagen Rabb...
 128,325 KM
$5,395 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 76,133 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen New ...
 1,487,877 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
Laval Volkswagen

Laval Volkswagen

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

418-687-XXXX

(click to show)

418-687-4451

Send A Message