2016 Volkswagen Golf

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6
418-687-4451
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Golf-c7693548.html
Volkswagen Golf Automatique 1.8 TSI + Comfortline + Toit + GPS 2016
Golf Comfortline 2016, Retour de Location, CarProof Sans Incident, Toit ouvrant, GPS Inspecté selon les plus hauts standards de Laval Volkswagen, le plus gros inventaire de VW d'occasion certifiés à Québec. *Le prix affiché inclus un rabais de 500$ avec financement. Les taxes et frais de préparation esthétique (295$) non inclus. Financement 1ere - 2e chance & garanties disponibles. Pour un essai routier ou pour obtenir plus de détails. WWW.LAVALVW.COM / 1-866-687-4451 / VENTE@LAVALVW.COM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6