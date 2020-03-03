Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

Automatique 1.8 TSI + Comfortline + Toit + GPS

Laval Volkswagen

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6

418-687-4451

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,271KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4682889
  • Stock #: G1889V
  • VIN: 3VW217AU2GM051889
Blanc
Noir
Sedan
Front Wheel Drive
4-cylinder
4-door
Volkswagen Golf Automatique 1.8 TSI + Comfortline + Toit + GPS 2016

Golf Comfortline 2016, Retour de Location, CarProof Sans Incident, Toit ouvrant, GPS Inspecté selon les plus hauts standards de Laval Volkswagen, le plus gros inventaire de VW d'occasion certifiés à Québec. *Le prix affiché inclus un rabais de 500$ avec financement. Les taxes et frais de préparation esthétique (295$) non inclus. Financement 1ere - 2e chance & garanties disponibles. Pour un essai routier ou pour obtenir plus de détails. WWW.LAVALVW.COM / 1-866-687-4451 / VENTE@LAVALVW.COM
  • Turbo
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques

