Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Laval Volkswagen

418-687-4451

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

RÉSERVÉ Man Comfortline 1.8 TSI + Toit + GPS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

RÉSERVÉ Man Comfortline 1.8 TSI + Toit + GPS

Location

Laval Volkswagen

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6

418-687-4451

Contact Seller

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,739KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5051661
  • Stock #: G9083V
  • VIN: 3VW117AU9GM049083
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Golf-c7771976.html

Volkswagen Golf RÉSERVÉ Man Comfortline 1.8 TSI + Toit + GPS 2016

Golf Comfortline Manuelle, Retour de Location, CarFax sans Accident, GPS, Toit, Caméra, A/C Inspecté selon les plus hauts standards de Laval Volkswagen, le plus gros inventaire de VW d'occasion certifiés à Québec. *Le prix affiché inclus un rabais de 500$ avec financement. Les taxes et frais de préparation esthétique (295$) non inclus. Financement 1ere - 2e chance & garanties disponibles. Pour un essai routier ou pour obtenir plus de détails. WWW.LAVALVW.COM / 1-866-687-4451 / VENTE@LAVALVW.COM
Powertrain
  • Turbo
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laval Volkswagen

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 49,010 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 57,328 KM
$14,491 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Beet...
 34,771 KM
$19,791 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Laval Volkswagen

Laval Volkswagen

777, boul. Charest Ouest, Québec, QC G1N 2C6

Call Dealer

418-687-XXXX

(click to show)

418-687-4451

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory