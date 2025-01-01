$21,717+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Cadillac XT5
LUXURY *AWD *V6 *310HP *CUIR *TOIT *BOSE *BI-ZONE
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$21,717
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,135KM
VIN 1GYKNDRS6HZ307311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3527A
- Mileage 111,135 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** CADILLAC * LUXURY * AWD * V6 * 3.6L * 310HP **
VITRES TEINTÉES
RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES CHAUFFANTS CLIGNOTANTS. ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **
**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Cadillac-XT5-2017-id12397247.html
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
AWD
GPS
Hatchback
TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE
DÉMARREUR POUSSOIR
DÉMARREUR DISTANCE
APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID
RÉTROVISEURS CHAUFFANTS ESCAMOTABLES
Email Kia Val-Bélair
2017 Cadillac XT5