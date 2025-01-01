Menu
Account
Sign In
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** SE * AWD * 1,5L ECOBOOST * 179 HP * COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANTS * * CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE DE 1500 LBS, RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES ET CHAUFFANTS, A/C * * VITRES TEINTÉES, CLIMATISTION BI-ZONE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT, CRUISE * * INTÉRIEUR EN TISSU, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, DÉGIVREUR VITRES ARRIÈRES, RADIO SATELLITE. * ** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA QUÉBEC a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays, la force KIA QUÉBEC vous offre plusieurs modes de financement, traditionnel, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus, compactes, sous-compactes, berline de luxe,fourgonette,hatchback,mini-vus,7 passagers, AWD, quatres roues motrices, hybride, hybride branchable, électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg,lévis,rive sud, st-Nicolas, Beauport,St-Émile,Lancienne-Lorette,cap-santé,Ste-Foy, Limoilou,Lac-Beauport,Neufchatel,Loretteville,CapRouge.Acura,Audi,BMW,Buick,Cadillac,Chevrolet,Chrysler,Dodge,Fiat,Ford,GMC,Honda,Hyundai,Infiniti,Jeep,Kia,Lexus,Mazda,Mercedes-Benz,mini, Mitsubishi,Nissan,Ram,Subaru,Suzuki,Toyota,Volkswagen,Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**

2017 Ford Escape

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,117

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE *AWD *SIEGE CHAUFF *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE *A/C

Watch This Vehicle
12943919

2017 Ford Escape

SE *AWD *SIEGE CHAUFF *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE *A/C

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

  1. 12943919
  2. 12943919
  3. 12943919
  4. 12943919
  5. 12943919
  6. 12943919
  7. 12943919
  8. 12943919
  9. 12943919
  10. 12943919
  11. 12943919
  12. 12943919
  13. 12943919
  14. 12943919
  15. 12943919
  16. 12943919
  17. 12943919
  18. 12943919
  19. 12943919
  20. 12943919
  21. 12943919
  22. 12943919
  23. 12943919
  24. 12943919
  25. 12943919
  26. 12943919
  27. 12943919
  28. 12943919
  29. 12943919
Contact Seller

$14,117

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9G95HUA42397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J3463A
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** SE * AWD * 1,5L ECOBOOST * 179 HP * COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANTS *
* CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE DE 1500 LBS, RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES ET CHAUFFANTS, A/C *
* VITRES TEINTÉES, CLIMATISTION BI-ZONE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT, CRUISE *
* INTÉRIEUR EN TISSU, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, DÉGIVREUR VITRES ARRIÈRES, RADIO SATELLITE. *
** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **


**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA QUÉBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays, la force KIA QUÉBEC vous offre plusieurs modes de financement, traditionnel, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus, compactes, sous-compactes, berline de luxe,fourgonette,hatchback,mini-vus,7 passagers, AWD, quatres roues motrices, hybride, hybride branchable, électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg,lévis,rive sud, st-Nicolas, Beauport,St-Émile,L'ancienne-Lorette,cap-santé,Ste-Foy, Limoilou,Lac-Beauport,Neufchatel,Loretteville,CapRouge.Acura,Audi,BMW,Buick,Cadillac,Chevrolet,Chrysler,Dodge,Fiat,Ford,GMC,Honda,Hyundai,Infiniti,Jeep,Kia,Lexus,Mazda,Mercedes-Benz,mini, Mitsubishi,Nissan,Ram,Subaru,Suzuki,Toyota,Volkswagen,Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Radio Satellite
Commandes audio au volant
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Contrôle de stabilité
Coussin gonflable conducteur
Vitres électriques
Transmission Automatique
Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
Caméra de recul
Coussin gonflable passager
Direction assistée
Rétroviseurs électriques
Verrouillage automatique des portes
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Contrôle automatique de la température
Vitres teintées
Différentiel à glissement limité
Volant réglable
Surveillance de la pression des pneus
Sièges en tissu
Pneu de secours
Sièges avant chauffants
Traction Intégrale (4X4)
CONTRÔLE DE CLIMATISATION À DEUX ZONES
PACK ÉCLAIRAGE AMBIANT
CLIMATISATION AVANT
DÉGIVREUR DE VITRE ARRIÈRE
PNEUS HAUTE PERFORMANCE
Accès au Coffre Arrière
Miroir de Courtoisie Éclairé Conducteur
Miroir de Courtoisie Éclairé Passager
Transmission à Double Embrayage
Intégration Bluetooth
Capteur de Présence Passager pour Coussin Gonflabl
Coussins Gonflable Latéraux
Coussins Gonflables Latéraux de Tête
Serrures de Sécurité Enfant
Système de Freinage Anti-blocage (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair

Used 2024 Kia Telluride SX *AWD *V6 *291HP *TOIT *CAMERA 360° *5000LBS TOWING for sale in Québec, QC
2024 Kia Telluride SX *AWD *V6 *291HP *TOIT *CAMERA 360° *5000LBS TOWING 29,882 KM $56,117 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE *AWD *SIEGE CHAUFF *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE *A/C for sale in Québec, QC
2017 Ford Escape SE *AWD *SIEGE CHAUFF *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE *A/C 96,000 KM $14,117 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sportage SX *AWD *TURBO *237HP *CUIR *TOIT *GPS *HARMAN KARDON for sale in Québec, QC
2022 Kia Sportage SX *AWD *TURBO *237HP *CUIR *TOIT *GPS *HARMAN KARDON 60,377 KM $26,977 + tax & lic

Email Kia Val-Bélair

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

Call Dealer

1-581-705-XXXX

(click to show)

1-581-705-9117

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,117

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

2017 Ford Escape