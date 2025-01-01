$14,117+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE *AWD *SIEGE CHAUFF *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH *BI-ZONE *A/C
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$14,117
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J3463A
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ ** SE * AWD * 1,5L ECOBOOST * 179 HP * COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANTS *
* CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE DE 1500 LBS, RÉTROVISEURS ÉLECTRIQUES ET CHAUFFANTS, A/C *
* VITRES TEINTÉES, CLIMATISTION BI-ZONE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT, CRUISE *
* INTÉRIEUR EN TISSU, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, DÉGIVREUR VITRES ARRIÈRES, RADIO SATELLITE. *
** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **
**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA QUÉBEC a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays, la force KIA QUÉBEC vous offre plusieurs modes de financement, traditionnel, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus, compactes, sous-compactes, berline de luxe,fourgonette,hatchback,mini-vus,7 passagers, AWD, quatres roues motrices, hybride, hybride branchable, électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg,lévis,rive sud, st-Nicolas, Beauport,St-Émile,L'ancienne-Lorette,cap-santé,Ste-Foy, Limoilou,Lac-Beauport,Neufchatel,Loretteville,CapRouge.Acura,Audi,BMW,Buick,Cadillac,Chevrolet,Chrysler,Dodge,Fiat,Ford,GMC,Honda,Hyundai,Infiniti,Jeep,Kia,Lexus,Mazda,Mercedes-Benz,mini, Mitsubishi,Nissan,Ram,Subaru,Suzuki,Toyota,Volkswagen,Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
