$15,098+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Soul
EX Premium *CUIR *TOIT *CARPLAY *BLUETOOTH *CAMÉRA
Location
Kia Québec
855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7
1-844-579-0149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # B6475A
- Mileage 85,320 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *EX PREMIUM *2.0L *161 HP *SIÈGES EN CUIR *TOIT OUVRANT *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE
CLÉ INTELLIGENTE **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Soul-2017-id11850997.html
