2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES CVT AWC

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES CVT AWC

Location

Automobiles Jean Vezina

1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5

418-316-5620

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4519197
  • Stock #: 20-008
  • VIN: JA32V2FWXHU601937
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mitsubishi Lancer ES CVT AWC 2017

MITSUBISHI LANCER ES AWC 2017 ** BERLINE 4 Portes ** AUTOMATIQUE ** Seulement 49 500 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ - CAMÉRA de RECUL - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - CLIMATISEUR ** 4 PNEUS D`ÉTÉ sur JANTES en ALUMINIUM + 4 PNEUS D`HIVER sur JANTES D`ACIER INCLUS ** LUMIÈRES HID ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BALANCE de GARANTIE COMLÈTE de MITSUBISHI jusqu`au 30 NOVEMBRE 2021 ou 100 000 KM et jusqu`au 30 NOVEMBRE 2026 ou 160 000 KM (Groupe Motopropulseur) ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE + 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Portes électriques

Automobiles Jean Vezina

Automobiles Jean Vezina

1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5

