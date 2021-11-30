1640 Boulevard Talbot, Québec, QC G2N 0C5
Mitsubishi Lancer ES CVT AWC 2017
MITSUBISHI LANCER ES AWC 2017 ** BERLINE 4 Portes ** AUTOMATIQUE ** Seulement 49 500 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ - CAMÉRA de RECUL - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - CLIMATISEUR ** 4 PNEUS D`ÉTÉ sur JANTES en ALUMINIUM + 4 PNEUS D`HIVER sur JANTES D`ACIER INCLUS ** LUMIÈRES HID ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BALANCE de GARANTIE COMLÈTE de MITSUBISHI jusqu`au 30 NOVEMBRE 2021 ou 100 000 KM et jusqu`au 30 NOVEMBRE 2026 ou 160 000 KM (Groupe Motopropulseur) ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE + 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **
