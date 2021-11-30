https://www.autojeanvezina.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Lancer-2017-id7659194.html



Mitsubishi Lancer ES CVT AWC 2017



MITSUBISHI LANCER ES AWC 2017 ** BERLINE 4 Portes ** AUTOMATIQUE ** Seulement 49 500 KM (CERTIFIÉ) ** TOUT ÉQUIPÉ - CAMÉRA de RECUL - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS - CLIMATISEUR ** 4 PNEUS D`ÉTÉ sur JANTES en ALUMINIUM + 4 PNEUS D`HIVER sur JANTES D`ACIER INCLUS ** LUMIÈRES HID ** TRÈS PROPRE ** BALANCE de GARANTIE COMLÈTE de MITSUBISHI jusqu`au 30 NOVEMBRE 2021 ou 100 000 KM et jusqu`au 30 NOVEMBRE 2026 ou 160 000 KM (Groupe Motopropulseur) ** FINANCEMENT OFFERT sur PLACE + 2e et 3e CHANCE au CRÉDIT ** Dossier CARFAX Fourni ** Nous sommes MEMBRE de l`AMVOQ ** ENTREPRISE FAMILIALE ** NOTRE ADRESSE: 1640 BOUL. TALBOT, QUÉBEC, QC (SORTIE 159 de l`AUTOROUTE 73 NORD) ** 418-316-5620 ** www.autojeanvezina.com **

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Régulateur de température

Servo-direction

Sièges chauffants

Jantes en Aluminium

Portes électriques

