$30,117+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XL *4X4 *V6 2.7L *SUPER CREW *BOITE 5' 5''
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3161
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE *** *CAPACITÉ DE REMORQUAGE 10 000 LIVRES *UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *CLIMATISATION
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
Vehicle Features
Kia Val-Bélair
