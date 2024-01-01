$14,527+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
Electric ELECTRIC *GPS *BIZONE *CAMERA *SIEGE CHAUFFANT
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$14,527
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H3094
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE *** *VÉHICULE 100% ÉLECTRIQUE *AUTONOMIE +-185 KM *ÉCRAN TACTILE *SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION *CAMERA DE RECUL *DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *CLIMATISATION AUTOMATIQUE À DEUX ZONES *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Ford-Focus_Electric-2018-id11111883.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Kia Val-Bélair
+ taxes & licensing
1-581-705-9117