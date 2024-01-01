Menu
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT

À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays

https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2018-id11020393.html

2018 Hyundai Elantra

130,000 KM

$14,617

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL *CRUISE *CAMERA *APPLE CARPLAY *ANGLE MORT

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL *CRUISE *CAMERA *APPLE CARPLAY *ANGLE MORT

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$14,617

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
VIN KMHD84LF1JU643982

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R4174A
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT


À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2018-id11020393.html

Kia Val-Bélair

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

$14,617

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Val-Bélair

1-581-705-9117

2018 Hyundai Elantra