2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$14,617
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R4174A
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ *** *ÉCRAN TACTILE *CAMERA DE RECUL *COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE *AVERTISSEMENT DES ANGLES MORTS *CLIMATISATION *SIEGE AVANT CHAUFFANT
À VOIR ABSOLUMENT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2018-id11020393.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
