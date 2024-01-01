Menu
<p> SIÈGE CHAUFFANT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec</p> <p> Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline </p> <p> vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com</p> <a href=https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2018-id11460442.html>https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2018-id11460442.html</a>

2018 Kia Forte

67,962 KM

$13,614

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

LX+ *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ *APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO *CAMÉRA *CRUISE

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-0149

$13,614

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,962KM
VIN 3KPFL4A79JE255369

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl (SWP)
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S6486A
  • Mileage 67,962 KM

SIÈGE CHAUFFANT **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH** À VOIR ABSOLUMENT** KIA QUÉBEC LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Québec


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiaquebec.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiaquebec.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2018-id11460442.html

A/C

Caméra de recul
Apple Car Play/Android Auto
compact
Groupe Electrique
ÉCRAN TACTILE
**VÉHICULE TRÈS PROPRE** *BAS KILOMÉTRAGE *LX+ 2.0L *BLUETOOTH *RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Québec

Kia Québec

855 Rue du Marais, Québec, QC G1M 3R7

1-844-579-XXXX

1-844-579-0149

$13,614

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Québec

1-844-579-0149

2018 Kia Forte