$21,117+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Kia NIRO
SX Touring *SIEGE CHAUFF *CAMERA *BI-ZONE *CRUISE
2018 Kia NIRO
SX Touring *SIEGE CHAUFF *CAMERA *BI-ZONE *CRUISE
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$21,117
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,000KM
VIN KNDCE3LC2J5116603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S3665A
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SURVEILLANCE DES ANGLES MORTS**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Niro-2018-id11989889.html
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
AWD
Hatchback
Mitsubishi
Radio Satellite
Commandes audio au volant
Mini
Caméra de recul
Direction assistée
Radio HD
LEXUS
Toyota
Système de navigation (GPS)
Buick
Dodge
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
GMC
Cadillac
Honda
Kia
Hyundai
Subaru
Suzuki
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Fiat
Infiniti
Nissan
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz
Ram
Volkswagen
7 Passagers
HYBRIDE
la force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR vous offre plusieurs modes de financement
traditionnel
2ième et 3ième chance au crédit
redressement de crédit. Nous avons une vaste gamme de véhicules vus
compactes
sous-compactes
berline de luxe
fourgonette
mini-vus
quatres roues motrices
hybride branchable
électrique. Situé en plein coeur de la Capitale Nationale à 10 minutes de Charlesbourg
lévis
rive sud
st-Nicolas
Beauport
St-Émile
L'ancienne-Lorette
cap-santé
Ste-Foy
Limoilou
Lac-Beauport
Neufchatel
Loretteville
CapRouge.Acura
Volvo.**INSPECTÉ ET GARANTI**
SUPPORT LOMBAIRE
DÉMARRAGE BOUTON-POUSSOIR
**TRÈS PROPRE**CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE
SIÈGE ET RETROVISEUR À MÉMOIRE
SIÈGES AVANT ARRIÈRE CHAUFFANTS
RÉGULASITEUR DE VITESSE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia Val-Bélair
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE A/C * AWD * CAMÉRA * CARPLAY * CRUISE * 33,500 KM $26,617 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota C-HR LE 44,301 KM $24,117 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH *CAMERA 66,300 KM $31,117 + tax & lic
Email Kia Val-Bélair
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
Call Dealer
1-581-705-XXXX(click to show)
$21,117
+ taxes & licensing
Kia Val-Bélair
1-581-705-9117
2018 Kia NIRO