<p> SURVEILLANCE DES ANGLES MORTS**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule quil vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays</p> <a href=https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Niro-2018-id11989889.html>https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Niro-2018-id11989889.html</a>

2018 Kia NIRO

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,117

+ tax & licensing
SX Touring *SIEGE CHAUFF *CAMERA *BI-ZONE *CRUISE

12287301

SX Touring *SIEGE CHAUFF *CAMERA *BI-ZONE *CRUISE

Location

Kia Val-Bélair

1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6

1-581-705-9117

Contact Seller

Used
56,000KM
VIN KNDCE3LC2J5116603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S3665A
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SURVEILLANCE DES ANGLES MORTS**AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays


https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Niro-2018-id11989889.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SUPPORT LOMBAIRE
DÉMARRAGE BOUTON-POUSSOIR
**TRÈS PROPRE**CLIMATISATION BI-ZONE
SIÈGE ET RETROVISEUR À MÉMOIRE
SIÈGES AVANT ARRIÈRE CHAUFFANTS
RÉGULASITEUR DE VITESSE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

