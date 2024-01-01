$18,617+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
LX *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH *CAMÉRA RECUL
2018 Kia Sorento
LX *SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS *BLUETOOTH *CAMÉRA RECUL
Location
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
1-581-705-9117
$18,617
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,000KM
VIN 5XYPG4A36JG365692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2191-S3350A
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CRUISE **AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH**La force KIA VAL-BÉLAIR a LE véhicule qu'il vous faut! Numéro 1 au pays
https://www.kiavalbelair.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2018-id11687669.html
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SUPPORT LOMBAIRE
COMMANDE AU VOLANT
BOUTON DE DÉMARRAGE
*JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ**UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE**SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS
Kia Val-Bélair
1920, rue L'Interlude, Québec, QC G3K 0R6
2018 Kia Sorento